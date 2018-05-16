By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bacardi Reserva Ocho 70cl

Bacardi Reserva Ocho 70cl
£ 32.00
£45.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Rare Gold Rum
  • The oldest private rum blend in the world - created in 1862 and exclusive to the Bacardí family for seven generations
  • This blend is based on the original Family reserve for over 130 years
  • Bacardi 8 años Rum was originally the exclusive party rum of the Bacardi family for over 130 years and still only exists in very limited stock.
  • Each batch is made from a special selection of barrel-aged reserve rums ranging from 8-9 years old
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A complex golden rum with a deep, layered and mellow flavour of dried fruits, spices and oaky vanilla

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Bahamas

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Bahamas

Preparation and Usage

  • Bacardí® 8 Year Old Premium Golden Rum - a wonderful sipping experience which can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks

Distributor address

  • Bacardi-Martini Ltd.,
  • Winchester,
  • SO23 71W.

Return to

  www.bacardi.com
  • Winchester,
  • SO23 71W.
  • www.bacardi.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

