Bacardi Reserva Ocho 70cl

Product Description
- Rare Gold Rum
- The oldest private rum blend in the world - created in 1862 and exclusive to the Bacardí family for seven generations
- This blend is based on the original Family reserve for over 130 years
- Bacardi 8 años Rum was originally the exclusive party rum of the Bacardi family for over 130 years and still only exists in very limited stock.
- Each batch is made from a special selection of barrel-aged reserve rums ranging from 8-9 years old
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- A complex golden rum with a deep, layered and mellow flavour of dried fruits, spices and oaky vanilla
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Bahamas
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Bahamas
Preparation and Usage
- Bacardí® 8 Year Old Premium Golden Rum - a wonderful sipping experience which can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks
Distributor address
- Bacardi-Martini Ltd.,
- Winchester,
- SO23 71W.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml ℮
Using Product Information
