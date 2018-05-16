THE JOLLY HOG BRITISH BBQ THICK CUT PORK RIBS WITH BBQ GLAZE 667g

Product Description
- Marinated slow cooked pork riblets with added water, in a smokey barbecue flavour dry rub with a sachet of apple barbecue flavour sauce.
- Have a look at our website for the recipe and video.
- www.thejollyhog.com/cook
- And now…
- Enjoy!
- Try out our recipe below or visit our website for more serving suggestions:
- www.thejollyhog.com/cook
- We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes, come check us out.
- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @thejollyhog
- The Secret to the Ultimate BBQ Ribs
- The Pork
- Best of British - Supporting our farmers and UK economy by only buying from British farms.
- The Cut
- Only the thickest meatiest ribs
- The Flavour
- Smokey - Flavoured with a smokey BBQ dry rub with hints of apple, our ribs are slowly cooked for extra fall off the bone tenderness.
- The Glaze
- Sticky BBQ Glaze - Smother in our sticky BBQ glaze, with hints of black treacle to add a rich, deep taste.
- Our Story
- Three Brothers, No Porkies
- Once upon a time there were three jolly brothers…
- A rugby player, a ship broker & a cabinet maker! The three brothers loved eating meat, especially pork.
- They decided to create their own porky delights, which one day would become the best and most delicious in the whole land...
- And Boom! The Jolly Hog was born…
- No clean up
- Recycle me
- We give you a recyclable foil tray, so you can cook without making any mess.
- recyclenow.com
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Tray - Foil - widely recycled
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Sachet - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Pack size: 667G
Information
Ingredients
Marinated Pork Ribs with Added Water (87%) (Pork Ribs (86%), Water, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Maltodextrin, Chilli, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Cumin, Brown Sugar, Onion Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Apple Juice Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Smoked Salt, Acid (Citric Acid)), Apple BBQ Sauce (13%) (Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Black Treacle, Molasses, Apple Juice Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Oregano)
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly at the bottom of the fridge before use and use within 24 hours. Never defrost in a warm room. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 - 35 minutes. Remove outer packaging and set aside sachet for later use. Do not use if vacuum seal is broken. Empty contents of the pouch and place bone side down in the foil tray provided and place in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, pour the sachet of sauce over the riblets, coating evenly. Return to the oven and continue cooking for a further 20 minutes. Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout. Do not reheat. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British pork
Preparation and Usage
- Jolly Good Recipe
- We Need to Taco 'Bout Ribs
- Here is a great way to use our ribs to make some flipping incredible tacos.
- Step 1 - Cook our Jolly Good Ribs according to pack instructions.
- Step 2 - Shred the meat from the bone, and roughly chop.
- Step 3 - Fill tacos with the rib meat, and your favourite toppings.
- Step 4 - We like slices of avocado, hot salsa and caramelised onions reduced in a good glug of cider:
- Step 5 - Boom. You're ready to enjoy some Jolly good tacos!
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- WARNING: Do not use if vacuum seal is broken.
- Contains Bones. Also note that our thick cut ribs are really meaty, and whilst we try to remove any element of soft bone, some may still remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- thejollyhog.com
Net Contents
667g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Cooked edible portion only) Per 100g
|(Cooked edible portion only) per 1/2 pack (194g)
|Energy kJ
|1040kJ
|2018kJ
|Energy Kcal
|250Kcal
|484Kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|31.8g
|of which saturates
|6.4g
|12.4g
|Carbohydrates
|8.3g
|16.2g
|of which sugars
|7.1g
|13.7g
|Fibre
|0.53g
|1g
|Protein
|17g
|32.9g
|Salt
|0.65g
|1.26g
Safety information
WARNING: Do not use if vacuum seal is broken. Contains Bones. Also note that our thick cut ribs are really meaty, and whilst we try to remove any element of soft bone, some may still remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020