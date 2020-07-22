By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Collective Dairy Kefir Yogurt Coconut 135G

The Collective Dairy Kefir Yogurt Coconut 135G
Product Description

  • Kefir Yoghurt with Coconut.
  • When consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet.
  • Reduced sugar*
  • *30% less sugar than other flavoured yoghurts based on a market average. Sugars from milk, fruit and honey.
  • A daily dose of goodness for your gut▼
  • ▼Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Great dairy
  • Dig in daily
  • British milk
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 135G
  • Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Reduced sugar

Information

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt (Milk) Fermented with Kefir Cultures**, Water, Coconut Milk (3%), Concentrated Grape Juice, Blossom Honey (1%), Desiccated Coconut, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), **Contains 13 Live 'n' Active Cultures including: Bifidobacterium Lactis, L. Acidophilus, L. Rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium Infantis, L. Paracasei, L. Fermentum, S. Thermophilus, L. Delbrueckii Subsp. Lactis

Allergy Information

  • Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.For Use By, See Film Lid.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British milk

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • WestWorks,
  • 195 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FQ.

Net Contents

135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Tub (135g)
Energy 450kJ/108kcal608kJ/145kcal
Fat 5.5g7.4g
- Of which Saturates 3.8g5.2g
Carbohydrate 9.4g12.7g
- Of which Sugars*7.2g9.7g
Protein 4.9g6.7g
Salt 0.13g0.18g
Calcium (%RI)170mg (21%)230mg (28%)
Riboflavin (B2) (%RI)0.18mg (12%)0.24mg (17%)
Vitamin B12 (%RI)0.20µg (8%)0.27µg (11%)
RI= Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
*30% less sugar than other flavoured yoghurts based on a market average. Sugars from milk, fruit and honey--

