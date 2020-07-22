The Collective Dairy Kefir Yogurt Coconut 135G
Product Description
- Kefir Yoghurt with Coconut.
- When consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet.
- Reduced sugar*
- *30% less sugar than other flavoured yoghurts based on a market average. Sugars from milk, fruit and honey.
- A daily dose of goodness for your gut▼
- ▼Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- Great dairy
- Dig in daily
- British milk
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 135G
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt (Milk) Fermented with Kefir Cultures**, Water, Coconut Milk (3%), Concentrated Grape Juice, Blossom Honey (1%), Desiccated Coconut, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), **Contains 13 Live 'n' Active Cultures including: Bifidobacterium Lactis, L. Acidophilus, L. Rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium Infantis, L. Paracasei, L. Fermentum, S. Thermophilus, L. Delbrueckii Subsp. Lactis
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.For Use By, See Film Lid.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British milk
Name and address
- The Collective,
- 3rd Floor,
- WestWorks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
Return to
- The Collective,
- 3rd Floor,
- WestWorks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
- UK: 0800 678 5197
- ROI: 1800 932 410
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
- thecollectivedairy.com
Net Contents
135g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Tub (135g)
|Energy
|450kJ/108kcal
|608kJ/145kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|7.4g
|- Of which Saturates
|3.8g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|12.7g
|- Of which Sugars*
|7.2g
|9.7g
|Protein
|4.9g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.18g
|Calcium (%RI)
|170mg (21%)
|230mg (28%)
|Riboflavin (B2) (%RI)
|0.18mg (12%)
|0.24mg (17%)
|Vitamin B12 (%RI)
|0.20µg (8%)
|0.27µg (11%)
|RI= Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|*30% less sugar than other flavoured yoghurts based on a market average. Sugars from milk, fruit and honey
|-
|-
