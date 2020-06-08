Pots & Co Little Pot Of Lemon & Lime Posset 50G
Product Description
- Lemon & lime posset
- The proof is in our pudding
- "Show Me The Lemons"
- I was standing in a lemon posset factory and there wasn't fresh lemon in sight. I'm a chef - this didn't make sense. So I started making potted puddings, using top ingredients. And Pots & Co was born.
- Julian x
- Meal deal snacks
- A little pot of lemon & lime posset
- Handmade in London
- Gluten free
- Nothing artificial
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Double Cream (Milk) (65%), Sugar, Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (12%), Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice (2%), Lemon Zest (1%), Thickening Agents: Agar Agar, Cornflour
Allergy Information
- Made in a kitchen that handles Nuts and Sesame.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated
Name and address
- Pots & Co. Ltd,
- 307 Elveden Road,
- London,
- NW10 7ST.
Return to
- Sat Hello:
- Pots & Co. Ltd,
- 307 Elveden Road,
- London,
- NW10 7ST.
- enquiries@potsandco.com
- www.potsandco.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g Pot
|Energy
|1205kJ/290kcal
|603kJ/145kcal
|Fat
|20.8g
|10.4g
|of which saturates
|12.3g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.4g
|12.2g
|of which sugars
|17.9g
|9.0g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.03g
