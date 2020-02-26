By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Yellow Thai Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 450G

Tesco Yellow Thai Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£0.01/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2456kJ 581kcal
    29%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a coconut, lime leaf and fennel sauce with cooked jasmine rice.
  • A Taste of Thailand Fragrant coconut curry infused with lime leaf & fennel Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Pack size: 450KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (20%), Water, Red Pepper, Coconut Cream, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Sugar, Onion, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Cornflour, Galangal, Salt, Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Lime Leaf, Lemon Grass Purée, Shallot, Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Pandan Leaf, Red Chilli Purée, Corn Starch, Tamarind Paste, Cumin Seed, Fennel Seed, Kaffir Lime Peel, Basil, Cumin Powder, White Pepper.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30mins Remove label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 6 mins / 5 mins 30 secs
Remove label and slightly loosen one corner of the lid.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (424g**)
Energy579kJ / 137kcal2456kJ / 581kcal
Fat2.1g8.8g
Saturates1.0g4.2g
Carbohydrate22.1g93.5g
Sugars1.6g6.9g
Fibre0.6g2.3g
Protein7.3g30.8g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 424g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

