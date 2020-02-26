Tesco Yellow Thai Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 450G
- Energy2456kJ 581kcal29%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates4.2g21%
- Sugars6.9g8%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 137kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces in a coconut, lime leaf and fennel sauce with cooked jasmine rice.
- A Taste of Thailand Fragrant coconut curry infused with lime leaf & fennel Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- Pack size: 450KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (20%), Water, Red Pepper, Coconut Cream, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Sugar, Onion, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Cornflour, Galangal, Salt, Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Lime Leaf, Lemon Grass Purée, Shallot, Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Pandan Leaf, Red Chilli Purée, Corn Starch, Tamarind Paste, Cumin Seed, Fennel Seed, Kaffir Lime Peel, Basil, Cumin Powder, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30mins Remove label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 6 mins / 5 mins 30 secs
Remove label and slightly loosen one corner of the lid.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (424g**)
|Energy
|579kJ / 137kcal
|2456kJ / 581kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|22.1g
|93.5g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|2.3g
|Protein
|7.3g
|30.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 424g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
