Tesco Beef Massaman With Jasmine Rice 450G

Tesco Beef Massaman With Jasmine Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£0.01/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2266kJ 537kcal
    27%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated beef pieces in a spicy coconut, tamarind and clove sauce with cooked jasmine rice and potato.
  • A Taste of Thailand Aromatic curry infused with tamarind & clove, with pieces of potato Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Pack size: 450KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Beef (11%), Water, Potato (8%), Onion, Coconut Cream, Palm Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Tamarind Paste, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Corn Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Garlic Purée, Cumin Powder, Galangal, Lemongrass Purée, Chicken Extract, Ginger Powder, Dried Red Chilli, Shallot, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sugar, Clove Powder, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cinnamon Powder, Lime Leaf, Cardamom  Powder, White Pepper, Bay Leaf, Nutmeg, Coriander Root, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavourings, Carrot, Leek, Maltodextrin, Parsley, Garlic.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30mins Remove label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat
800W 6 mins / 900W 5 mins 30 secs
Remove label and slightly loosen one corner of the lid.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using British beef

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (413g**)
Energy549kJ / 130kcal2266kJ / 537kcal
Fat2.5g10.5g
Saturates1.1g4.4g
Carbohydrate22.1g91.4g
Sugars1.8g7.4g
Fibre0.8g3.2g
Protein4.3g17.6g
Salt0.4g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 413g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

