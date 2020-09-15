Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 400g

- Energy985kJ 236kcal12%
- Fat12.4g18%
- Saturates4.0g20%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1082kJ / 259kcal
Product Description
- Pea protein, vegetable suet, mushrooms and seasoning.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Made with pea protein and lightly seasoned mushrooms
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Textured Pea Protein (19%), Pea Protein (8%), Palm Oil, Pea Fibre (3.5%), Mushroom, Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Maize Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry High 10 mins (chilled) / 15 min (frozen) Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add Mince to pan and fry for 10 minutes (chilled) / 15 minutes (frozen), stiring frequently.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (91g**)
|Energy
|1082kJ / 259kcal
|985kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|9.7g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|5.2g
|Protein
|20.7g
|18.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 363g.
|-
|-
