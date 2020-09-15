By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 400g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 400g
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy985kJ 236kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1082kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • Pea protein, vegetable suet, mushrooms and seasoning.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Made with pea protein and lightly seasoned mushrooms
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Textured Pea Protein (19%), Pea Protein (8%), Palm Oil, Pea Fibre (3.5%), Mushroom, Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Maize Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry High 10 mins (chilled) / 15 min (frozen) Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add Mince to pan and fry for 10 minutes (chilled) / 15 minutes (frozen), stiring frequently.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (91g**)
Energy1082kJ / 259kcal985kJ / 236kcal
Fat13.6g12.4g
Saturates4.4g4.0g
Carbohydrate10.7g9.7g
Sugars0.5g0.5g
Fibre5.7g5.2g
Protein20.7g18.8g
Salt1.1g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 363g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

