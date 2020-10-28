Shazans Firecracker Lamb Burgers 454G

Fantastic burgers. Full of flavour, and lamb is v
Fantastic burgers. Full of flavour, and lamb is very good quality. Has a hot pepper kick, which I love. Thoroughly enjoy these!!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 860kJ (207kcal)
Lamb (45%), Mutton (29%), Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt), Water, Potato Starch, Spices (Chilli, Cumin, White Pepper, Coriander, Ginger), Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spice Extract (Chilli), Herb (Parsley), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, contains Sulphite), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Keep refrigerated between -2°C and +4°C. Once opened use immediately. Do not exceed the use by date.Freezing Guidelines: Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Important: If the food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking Precautions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Grill
Instructions: 12-16 minutes. Medium/High Heat.
Remove all packaging. Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 12-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Fry in a little oil over a medium/high heat for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produced in the UK, using fresh & frozen meat
This pack contains approx. 4 servings
Tray. Widely Recycled
454g ℮
|Typical Values
|Raw as sold 100g contains:
|A grilled Burger Serving (102g) contains:
|Energy
|860kJ (207kcal)
|800kJ (191kcal)
|Fat
|13.8g
|9.5g
|(of which saturates
|7.0g
|4.6g)
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|8.4g
|(of which sugars
|<0.1g
|0.1g)
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|14.5g
|17.7g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.4g
|This pack contains approx. 4 servings
|-
|-
Cautions: This product contains raw meat. Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.
