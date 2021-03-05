Shazans Firecracker Chicken Sausages 300G

hot
reaaaaaaly spicy :) love it
These are the best chicken sausages I've ever eaten.
My new favourite chicken sausage! These are sooo tasty and nice and thick, unlike some other brand of chicken sausages. The spice is just perfect and gives a little kick. Will be purchasing again.
These are fantastic, very tasty and really spicy.
These are fantastic, very tasty and really spicy. Picture is a bit misleading though as you get six in a pack, not 12 as the picture displays. The lamb ones are also great.