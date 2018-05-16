Vivera Plant Chicken Tenders 210G
New
- Energy674 kJ 161 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674 kJ / 161 kcal
Product Description
- Plant-based tenders made from rehydrated soya and wheat protein. This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.
- Change the World
- Bite by Bite
- We believe life is better when you eat less meat. So, we want to help people make their change with our delicious plant-based meat. Join us and feed the Goodness Revolution! #MoreLifeLessMeat
- Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
- 100% plant-based
- High in protein
- Source of vitamin B12 and iron
- Prepared to a vegan recipe
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Soya and Wheat Protein* [81%], Sunflower Oil, Colour [Calcium Carbonate], Natural Flavourings, Vinegar, Thickener [Methylcellulose], Water, Herbs and Spices, Salt, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Vitamins and Minerals [Iron, Vitamin B12], *These ingredients are not only from the Netherlands, but also from non-EU countries.
Allergy Information
- These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Gluten, Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5 °C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality of or safety of the product. Once frozen use within 1 month. For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven at 225 °C: approx. 6 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry on medium: approx. 5 mins.
Preparation and Usage
- Please cook me before eating.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Vivera B.V.,
- Handelsweg 9,
- 7451 PJ Holten,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- vivera.com / info@vivera.com
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per 100 g
|Energy
|674 kJ / 161 kcal
|8 %
|Fats
|8.0 g
|11 %
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|5 %
|Carbohydrates
|3.6 g
|< 1.5 %
|of which sugars
|0.5 g
|< 1 %
|Dietary fibre
|3.7 g
|-
|Protein
|17 g
|34 %
|Salt
|1.3 g
|22 %
|Iron
|2.1 mg (15 %**)
|-
|Vitamin B12
|0.38 µg (15 %**)
|-
|*= Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|**=Reference intake of vitamins and minerals
|-
|-
