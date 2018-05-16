Product Description
- OGX Kukui Anti Frizz Hydrating Oil 118ml
- Indulge your tresses with this exotic blend with kukui nut oil, an ancient Hawaiian secret. This humidity resistant blend finishes with a shimmering gloss, smooth texture and repels humidity, to help make every day a 'good hair' day.
- Anti-frizz
- Pack size: 118ML
Information
Ingredients
Isododecane, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Isopropyl Myristate, Dimethicone, Octyldodecanol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Propylheptyl Caprylate, Aleurites Moluccanus (Kukui Nut) Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Parfum/ Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Coumarin
Produce of
Made in U.S.A. with U.S. and/or imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions For Use... Spray evenly all over styled hair to calm frizz, hydrate curls and finish your look.
- For best results use in conjunction with other OGX hair products.
Warnings
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
Name and address
- OGX Beauty Ltd.,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Questions? ogxbeauty.com
Net Contents
118ml ℮
Safety information
Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
