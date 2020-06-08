By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Caesar Sub Roll

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1808kJ 431kcal
    22%
  • Fat15.9g
    23%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 988kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast in a Caesar mayonnaise with smoked bacon and lettuce in a seed topped white sub roll.
  • SEED TOPPED SOFT SUB

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Smoked Bacon (6%)(Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Brown Linseed, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Golden Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Anchovy (Fish), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy988kJ / 235kcal1808kJ / 431kcal
Fat8.7g15.9g
Saturates1.8g3.3g
Carbohydrate24.8g45.4g
Sugars3.1g5.7g
Fibre1.9g3.5g
Protein13.5g24.7g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

