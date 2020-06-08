Tesco Chicken Caesar Sub Roll
- Energy1808kJ 431kcal22%
- Fat15.9g23%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars5.7g6%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 988kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast in a Caesar mayonnaise with smoked bacon and lettuce in a seed topped white sub roll.
- SEED TOPPED SOFT SUB
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Smoked Bacon (6%)(Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Brown Linseed, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Golden Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Anchovy (Fish), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British and EU pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|988kJ / 235kcal
|1808kJ / 431kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|15.9g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|45.4g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.5g
|Protein
|13.5g
|24.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
