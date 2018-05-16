Tesco Beef Steak 12% Fat 600g

- Energy970kJ 233kcal12%
- Fat14.5g21%
- Saturates6.4g32%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 776kJ / 186kcal
Product Description
- Beef steak mince 12% fat.
- From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
- Full of flavour and finely ground for extra tenderness
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Storage
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Slaughtered in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland
Preparation and Usage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Number of uses
Approx. 4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|776kJ / 186kcal
|970kJ / 233kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.4g
|25.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
