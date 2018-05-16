By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef Steak 12% Fat 600g

Tesco Beef Steak 12% Fat 600g
£ 4.00
£6.67/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy970kJ 233kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 776kJ / 186kcal

Product Description

  • Beef steak mince 12% fat.
  • From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Full of flavour and finely ground for extra tenderness
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Slaughtered in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Approx. 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy776kJ / 186kcal970kJ / 233kcal
Fat11.6g14.5g
Saturates5.1g6.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.4g25.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

