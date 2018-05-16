Higgidy Creamy Mushroom & Kale Pie 250G
New
Product Description
- Creamy Mushroom & Kale Pie
- Sustainable Palm* Oil
- *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
- Vegan shortcrust pastry with chestnut, portobello & porcini mushrooms, and kale cooked in a creamy oat milk & pearl barley sauce, hand-finished with a layer of vegan puff pastry and a scattering of quinoa.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- All packaging is 100% recyclable
- With pearl barley and white wine
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Vegan
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Shortcrust Pastry (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier: Mono and Di-Glycerides, Salt), Water, Flavouring, Colour: Carotenes, Sugar), Mushrooms (22%) (Portobello, Chestnut), Puff Pastry (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides), Water), Oat Milk (Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator: Dipotassium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12), Leeks, White Wine (8%), Curly Kale (2%), Pearl Barley, Wheat Flour, Water, Porcini Mushroom, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Dijon Mustard, Millet, Vegetable Stock, Rosemary, Red Quinoa, Colour: Plain Caramel, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Made on a site that also handles Egg
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.For use by see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This pie tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging, place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 25 minutes. Do not reheat.
Preparation and Usage
- This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.
Name and address
- Higgidy,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
- Tell us what you Think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
- Higgidy,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie
|Energy
|1063kJ/254kcal
|2657kJ/635kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|36.0g
|of which saturates
|6.2g
|15.7g
|Carbohydrate
|26.0g
|62.2g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|4.6g
|Protein
|4.3g
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.56g
|1.40g
