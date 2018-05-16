Tesco Chinese Inspired Chicken Curry 460G
New
- Energy949kJ 226kcal11%
- Fat8.7g12%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 105kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces in a spicy coconut sauce.
- A Taste of China Creamy coconut curry flavoured with a mild spice blend Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- Pack size: 460G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Chicken Breast (33%), Onion, Coconut Cream, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Turmeric Powder, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Powder, Chicken Extract, Cumin Powder, Corn Starch, Flavourings, Fenugreek Seed, Sunflower Oil, Sugar Beet, Fennel, Mustard Powder, Nutmeg, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Carrot, Leek, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Maltodextrin, Clove Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Allspice, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25 mins Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins
Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power stirring halfway through.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
460g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (215g**)
|Energy
|442kJ / 105kcal
|949kJ / 226kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|8.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|13.0g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|10.8g
|23.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 460g typically weighs 430g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
