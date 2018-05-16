Amaara Ma'amoul Collection 250G

Product Description
- A beautiful collection of semolina biscuits made with a selection of dates, sesame and mixed nuts.
- Mixed Nuts & Date, Sesame & Date, Date, Almond & Date, Walnut
- Authentic Mediterranean & Middle Eastern delicacies
- Premium artisan confectionery
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Eggs
- Contains: Milk, Nuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
For best before, see side of packStore in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK
Warnings
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Gourmet Food & Beverages Ltd,
- BM5727,
- London,
- WC1N 3XX.
Return to
- For enquires email us at info@gourmet-foods.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Safety information
Do not consume if box is open before purchase.
Information
Ingredients
Semolina (Wheat) (35%), Walnuts (Nuts) (21%), Sugar, Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy KJ/Kcal 1807/432 Fat 22g of which saturates 6.9g Carbohydrates 47g of which sugars 24g Fibre 4.9g Protein 9.1g Salt 0.03g
Information
Ingredients
Semolina (Wheat) (31%), Dates (25%), Sesame (Sesame) (13%), Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy KJ/Kcal 1807/432 Fat 22g of which saturates 6.9g Carbohydrates 47g of which sugars 24g Fibre 4.9g Protein 9.1g Salt 0.03g
Information
Ingredients
Semolina (Wheat) (36%), Dates (28%), Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy KJ/Kcal 1807/432 Fat 22g of which saturates 6.9g Carbohydrates 47g of which sugars 24g Fibre 4.9g Protein 9.1g Salt 0.03g
Information
Ingredients
Semolina (Wheat) (28%), Almonds (Nuts) (23%), Dates (22%), Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy KJ/Kcal 1807/432 Fat 22g of which saturates 6.9g Carbohydrates 47g of which sugars 24g Fibre 4.9g Protein 9.1g Salt 0.03g
Information
Ingredients
Semolina (Wheat) (28%), Dates (22%), Pistachio (Nuts) (14%), Cashew (Nuts) (8.8%), Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy KJ/Kcal 1807/432 Fat 22g of which saturates 6.9g Carbohydrates 47g of which sugars 24g Fibre 4.9g Protein 9.1g Salt 0.03g
