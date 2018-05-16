By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Amaara Ma'amoul Collection 250G

Amaara Ma'amoul Collection 250G
£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • A beautiful collection of semolina biscuits made with a selection of dates, sesame and mixed nuts.
  • A beautiful collection of semolina biscuits originating from the Levantine region of the Middle East, made with a selection of dates, sesame and mixed nuts.
  • Mixed Nuts & Date, Sesame & Date, Date, Almond & Date, Walnut
  • Authentic Mediterranean & Middle Eastern delicacies
  • Premium artisan confectionery
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs
  • Contains: Milk, Nuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For best before, see side of packStore in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Warnings

  • Do not consume if box is open before purchase.

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Gourmet Food & Beverages Ltd,
  • BM5727,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3XX.

Return to

  • For enquires email us at info@gourmet-foods.co.uk
  • Gourmet Food & Beverages Ltd,
  • BM5727,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3XX.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Safety information

Do not consume if box is open before purchase.

    Information

    Ingredients

    Semolina (Wheat) (35%), Walnuts (Nuts) (21%), Sugar, Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy KJ/Kcal1807/432
    Fat 22g
    of which saturates 6.9g
    Carbohydrates47g
    of which sugars 24g
    Fibre 4.9g
    Protein 9.1g
    Salt 0.03g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Semolina (Wheat) (31%), Dates (25%), Sesame (Sesame) (13%), Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy KJ/Kcal1807/432
    Fat 22g
    of which saturates 6.9g
    Carbohydrates47g
    of which sugars 24g
    Fibre 4.9g
    Protein 9.1g
    Salt 0.03g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Semolina (Wheat) (36%), Dates (28%), Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy KJ/Kcal1807/432
    Fat 22g
    of which saturates 6.9g
    Carbohydrates47g
    of which sugars 24g
    Fibre 4.9g
    Protein 9.1g
    Salt 0.03g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Semolina (Wheat) (28%), Almonds (Nuts) (23%), Dates (22%), Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy KJ/Kcal1807/432
    Fat 22g
    of which saturates 6.9g
    Carbohydrates47g
    of which sugars 24g
    Fibre 4.9g
    Protein 9.1g
    Salt 0.03g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Semolina (Wheat) (28%), Dates (22%), Pistachio (Nuts) (14%), Cashew (Nuts) (8.8%), Butter Ghee (Milk), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Ghee [Soya Bean Oil (Soya), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (E320/E321), Colour (E160a), Ghee Flavour, Vitamins A and D3], Milk Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Rose Water [Water, Rose Essence, Preservative (E211)], Blossom Water [Water, Neroli Essence, Preservative (E211)], Mahlab, Cinnamon, Yeast

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy KJ/Kcal1807/432
    Fat 22g
    of which saturates 6.9g
    Carbohydrates47g
    of which sugars 24g
    Fibre 4.9g
    Protein 9.1g
    Salt 0.03g

