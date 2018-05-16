Tesco Finest 2 Sticky Toffee Cupcakes
- Energy1684kJ 403kcal20%
- Fat21.5g31%
- Saturates9.7g49%
- Sugars39.6g44%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1958kJ / 468kcal
Product Description
- 2 Toffee flavour sponge cakes with caramel flavoured buttercream, filled with salted caramel sauce, decorated with salted caramel drizzle and fudge cubes.
- Salted caramel filling, topped with a swirl of caramel flavoured buttercream, salted caramel drizzle and caramel fudge pieces.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramel Flavoured Buttercream (44%) [Icing Sugar, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Palm Oil, Golden Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Sea Salt, Maize Starch, Milk Sugar], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Golden Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Flavouring, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Palm Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Sea Salt, Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Milk Sugar.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake
|Energy
|1958kJ / 468kcal
|1684kJ / 403kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|21.5g
|Saturates
|11.2g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|57.7g
|49.6g
|Sugars
|46.0g
|39.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.6g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
