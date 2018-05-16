Tesco Finest Red Pepper and Goats Cheese Pasta Salad 215g
- Energy833kJ 199kcal10%
- Fat8.9g13%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars4.6g5%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 771kJ / 184kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a sundried tomato dressing with roasted red peppers and full fat soft goat's cheese.
- With roasted red peppers in a rich sundried tomato dressing
- Pack size: 215G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Roasted Red Pepper (11%), Water, Tomato Purée, Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes, Garlic Purée, Tomato, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Preparation and Usage
Stir before use.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
215g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (108g)
|Energy
|771kJ / 184kcal
|833kJ / 199kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22.1g
|23.9g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
