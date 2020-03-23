Walkers Yo! Katsu Curry Crisps 50g
- Energy1039kJ 248kcal12%
- Fat14.0g19%
- Saturates1.1g5%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.67g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1039kJ
Product Description
- Katsu Curry Flavour Potato Crisps
- Free Meal
- 2 for 1 on mains with this pack
- We've partnered with the nation's most loved restaurants to bring you an irresistible restaurant experience! Not only have we transformed iconic dishes into Tasty Crisps but you can also enjoy a Free Meal with a 2 for 1 voucher at YO!
- How to claim:
- 1. Visit walkers.co.uk/tasteicons or find Walkers on Messenger
- 2. Enter your details & 10 digit unique code beginning with YO (found in the best before box)
- 3. Redeem your voucher in a participating YO! restaurant
- Why not try our other Taste Icons flavours and receive more tasty restaurant vouchers?
- T&CS: UK, 16+, 23/3/20 - 10/9/20. Purchase & qualifying restaurant spend necessary. Receive a voucher for 2 Large Plates for the price of 1 at YO!. Valid Sun - Fri only. Offer not available on small plates. Valid at 60 restaurants only - see website for list & full T&Cs.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2020.
- Grab bag
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, in varying proportions), Katsu Curry Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Buttermilk Powder, Flavourings (contains Milk), Spices, Onion Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (contains Wheat), Garlic Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid))
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- www.walkers.co.uk
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 50g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1039kJ
|2078kJ
|248kcal(12%*)
|496kcal
|Fat
|14.0g(19%*)
|27g
|of which Saturates
|1.1g(5%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|27g
|55g
|of which Sugars
|1.2g(1%*)
|2.4g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.8g
|Protein
|3.0g
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.67g(11%*)
|1.30g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
