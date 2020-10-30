By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Natural Extracts Face Mask Trio Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Natural Extracts Face Mask Trio Set
£ 8.00
£5.34/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Mud Mask Trio
  • Inspired by nature, Natural Extracts has been lovingly infused with flower and plant extracts to help leave your skin beautifully cleansed and moisturised. With ingredients derived from the earth's riches, this bath and body care range has been carefully crafted with 100% recyclable packaging to be kind to the planet, so you can feel good and do good too. Contains Oatmeal & Shea Mud Mask 50ml x 1 Avocado & Green Mud Mask 50ml x 1 Grapefruit & Yuzu Mud Mask 50ml x 1
  • Inspired by Nature, Natural Extracts hsa been lovingly infused with flower and plant extracts to help leave your skin beautifully cleansed and moisturised. Developed with the earth's riches in mind, this bath and bady care range has been carefully crafted with 100% recyclable packaging to be kind to the planet, so you can feel good and do good too. Contains Oatmeal & Shea Mud Mask x 1 Avocado & Green Mud Mask x 1 Grapefruit & Yuzu Mud Mask x 1
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply a thin layer of the mask to your face or body, avoiding the eye area. Wait for 10 minutes. Rinse off thoroughly and pat skin dry.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 50ml e

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Kaolin, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, Methylparaben, Parfum, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Chlorphenesin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Disodium EDTA, Laureth-7, Linalool, Persea Gratissima Oil, CI 19140, CI 42090, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.

    Storage

    • Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Kaolin, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Butylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, Methylparaben, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Chlorphenesin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Disodium EDTA, Laureth-7, Linalool, Citrus Grandis Fruit Water, CI 19140, CI 14700.

    Storage

    • Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Kaolin, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Xanthan Gum, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, Methylparaben, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Chlorphenesin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Disodium EDTA, Laureth-7, Benzyl Salicylate, Avena Sativa Kernel Meal, Almond Oil PEG-8 Esters, CI 19140, Caprylyl Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Beta-Glucan, Sodium Benzoate.

    Storage

    • Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Natural Extracts Body Butter Duo Gift Set 100Ml

£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml
Clubcard Price

Natural Extracts Hand & Body Core Collections

£ 6.00
£6.00/each
Clubcard Price

Natural Extracts Core Collection Gift Set

£ 10.00
£10.00/each
Clubcard Price

The Full Works Mask & Moisture Collection

£ 6.00
£6.00/each
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here