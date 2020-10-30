Natural Extracts Face Mask Trio Set
Product Description
- Mud Mask Trio
- Inspired by nature, Natural Extracts has been lovingly infused with flower and plant extracts to help leave your skin beautifully cleansed and moisturised. With ingredients derived from the earth's riches, this bath and body care range has been carefully crafted with 100% recyclable packaging to be kind to the planet, so you can feel good and do good too. Contains Oatmeal & Shea Mud Mask 50ml x 1 Avocado & Green Mud Mask 50ml x 1 Grapefruit & Yuzu Mud Mask 50ml x 1
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Apply a thin layer of the mask to your face or body, avoiding the eye area. Wait for 10 minutes. Rinse off thoroughly and pat skin dry.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
3 x 50ml e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Kaolin, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, Methylparaben, Parfum, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Chlorphenesin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Disodium EDTA, Laureth-7, Linalool, Persea Gratissima Oil, CI 19140, CI 42090, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.
Storage
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Kaolin, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Butylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, Methylparaben, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Chlorphenesin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Disodium EDTA, Laureth-7, Linalool, Citrus Grandis Fruit Water, CI 19140, CI 14700.
Storage
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Kaolin, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Xanthan Gum, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, Methylparaben, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Chlorphenesin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Disodium EDTA, Laureth-7, Benzyl Salicylate, Avena Sativa Kernel Meal, Almond Oil PEG-8 Esters, CI 19140, Caprylyl Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Beta-Glucan, Sodium Benzoate.
Storage
