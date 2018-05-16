GINSTERS BBQ PULLED PORK EMPANADAS 3PK 99g

- Energy414kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt0.23g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ/299kcal
Product Description
- British Pulled Pork in a BBQ sauce, with chipotle chillies wrapped in light pastry with a smoked paprika topping.
- We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969
- We're proud to use only 100% British farmed pork
- We buy our veg locally from Hay farm, Cornwall whenever we can
- We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Source of protein
- 100% British farmed pork
- Under 100 calories each
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Pack size: 99G
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
British Pulled Pork (36%), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Water, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Pea Protein, Smoked Salt, Dried Chipotle Chillies, Molasses, Spices, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Dextrose, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
Return to
- We're here to help
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
- Tel: 01579 386333
- Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
- facebook.com/ginsters
- www.ginsters.co.uk
Net Contents
99g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1254kJ/299kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|35.1g
|Sugars
|9.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|12.2g
|Salt
|0.70g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020