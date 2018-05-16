Tesco Chicken & Corn Salsa 180G

- Energy536kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 298kJ / 71kcal
Product Description
- Tomato, black turtle beans, fajita spiced chicken, avocado dressing, sweetcorn, diced red pepper and coriander.
- with Avocado Dressing Mexican Inspired Spicy Fajita Kick
- Recycling
- Rinse - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Mexican inspired
- Salad topper
- Spicy fajita kick
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Made using Thai chicken
- High in protein
- Pack size: 180G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Black Turtle Beans, Fajita Spiced Chicken (16%) [Chicken Breast, Spices, Corn Starch, Herbs, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Paprika Extract, Sunflower Oil], Avocado Dressing (Yogurt (Milk), Avocado, Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Egg Yolk, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Mustard Flour, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder], Sweetcorn (11%) [Sweetcorn, Sugar, Salt], Red Pepper, Coriander.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (180g)
|Energy
|298kJ / 71kcal
|536kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|10.3g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|4.7g
|Protein
|6.7g
|12.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
