Tesco Chicken & Corn Salsa 180G

Tesco Chicken & Corn Salsa 180G
£ 2.25
£12.50/kg
Each pack
  • Energy536kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 298kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato, black turtle beans, fajita spiced chicken, avocado dressing, sweetcorn, diced red pepper and coriander.
  • with Avocado Dressing Mexican Inspired Spicy Fajita Kick
  • © Tesco 2020. SCNF4
  • Recycling
  • Rinse - Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Mexican inspired
  • Salad topper
  • Spicy fajita kick
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Made using Thai chicken
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Black Turtle Beans, Fajita Spiced Chicken (16%) [Chicken Breast, Spices, Corn Starch, Herbs, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Paprika Extract, Sunflower Oil], Avocado Dressing (Yogurt (Milk), Avocado, Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Egg Yolk, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Mustard Flour, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder], Sweetcorn (11%) [Sweetcorn, Sugar, Salt], Red Pepper, Coriander.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (180g)
Energy298kJ / 71kcal536kJ / 128kcal
Fat1.8g3.2g
Saturates0.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate5.7g10.3g
Sugars1.6g2.9g
Fibre2.6g4.7g
Protein6.7g12.0g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

