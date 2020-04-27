Tesco Beetroot & Goats Cheese Meal Topper 145G
- Energy857kJ 204kcal10%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591kJ / 140kcal
Product Description
- A mix of cooked wheatberries and couscous, goat's cheese, cooked beetroot, balsamic dressing, spinach leaves, lemon juice and beetroot juice concentrate.
- With Balsamic dressing British Inspired Soft and Creamy
- Recycling
- Rinse - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- British inspired
- Salad topper
- Soft & creamy
- Source of protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 145G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Wheatberries [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Cooked Couscous [Water, Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (17%)(Milk), Cooked Beetroot (17%), Balsamic Dressing [Water, Balsamic Vinegar (Sulphites) (Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Treacle, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (0.9%)], Spinach, Lemon Juice, Concentrated Beetroot Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (145g)
|Energy
|591kJ / 140kcal
|857kJ / 204kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|28.0g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.6g
|Protein
|5.9g
|8.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
