Tesco Pork & Apple Casserole 580G

Product Description
- Slow cooked diced pork shoulder with apple and cider sauce, shallots, leek and Bramley apple.
- Slow cooked Tender chunks of pork in an apple & cider sauce with leeks & shallots
- Pack size: 580G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (50%), Water, Shallot, Leek, Bramley Apple, Cider, Sugar, Corn Starch, Apple Purée, Apple Juice, Tomato, Cider Vinegar, Dried Apple, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic, Sage, Rosemary, Thyme.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Pour contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, remove foil and stir sauce before returning to oven for a further 20 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
580g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (255g**)
|Energy
|526kJ / 125kcal
|1342kJ / 320kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|13.8g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|14.3g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|11.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|13.3g
|33.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 580g typically weighs 510g.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
