Paw Patrol Vehicle Marshall Solid

Paw Patrol Vehicle Marshall Solid
  • Marshall is fired up in his Fire Engine! With authentic detailing, working wheels and a moveable ladder, this fire engine is ready to take on exciting rescue missions!
  • Kids can explore their imaginations as they create all kinds of fun and exciting rescue missions for their favourite pup and vehicle!
  • The Paw Patrol are on a roll in their rescue vehicles! Join Marshall on action-packed missions with his Fire Engine! When trouble strikes, place Marshall (figure included) into the driver's seat and roll to the rescue with real working wheels and a moveable ladder! With authentic detailing and realistic features, the Paw Patrol's beloved fire dog and his truck bring all the excitement of Paw Patrol to life. As your child plays with Marshall and his Fire Engine, your child's imagination will be lit up with rescue missions full of friendship, teamwork and bravery. Team up with the rest of the pups and their rescue vehicles (each sold separately) and help to save the day in Adventure Bay! Race to the ruff ruff rescue with Marshall and his Fire Engine!
  • Marshall's fire engine makes a great gift for kids aged 3 years and over

