Paw Patrol Vehicle Marshall Solid
New
- Marshall is fired up in his Fire Engine! With authentic detailing, working wheels and a moveable ladder, this fire engine is ready to take on exciting rescue missions!
- Kids can explore their imaginations as they create all kinds of fun and exciting rescue missions for their favourite pup and vehicle!
- The Paw Patrol are on a roll in their rescue vehicles! Join Marshall on action-packed missions with his Fire Engine! When trouble strikes, place Marshall (figure included) into the driver's seat and roll to the rescue with real working wheels and a moveable ladder! With authentic detailing and realistic features, the Paw Patrol's beloved fire dog and his truck bring all the excitement of Paw Patrol to life. As your child plays with Marshall and his Fire Engine, your child's imagination will be lit up with rescue missions full of friendship, teamwork and bravery. Team up with the rest of the pups and their rescue vehicles (each sold separately) and help to save the day in Adventure Bay! Race to the ruff ruff rescue with Marshall and his Fire Engine!
- Marshall's fire engine makes a great gift for kids aged 3 years and over
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020