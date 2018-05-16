No More Nails Click And Fix
- Simple and clean - This strong mount adhesive applicator provides a fast, clean and easy-to-use solution to light DIY jobs and can be applied within a few simple steps.
- Pre-dosed - This mount adhesive applicator comes ready to use, with no need for cartridge guns or drills. The device has an indicator to tell you exactly how many glue dots are left.
- Multi-purpose - This wood adhesive can be used as a metal, ceramic or plastic adhesive
- UniBond No More Nails Click Fix - Pre-dosed measures for simple mounting jobs at home!
- Click&Fix offers a simple solution for light DIY jobs and small repairs with a pre-dosed glue applicator that can be applied with just one hand, making it safe for mounting items on ceilings and it is easy to use on a ladder. The construction adhesive comes ready to use for up to 20 doses for all those hard to reach places - all with just one simple 'click'! Once dried, the mounting glue provides a high strength grab. The formula works with most materials such as brick, wood, most metals and plastics*, plasterboard or stone. The grab glue is adjustable for up to 10 minutes after application depending on surfaces, making it easy to ensure the items bond where you want them. It can be used throughout the home & garden - e.g. fixing lights, mirrors, shelves or flower pots.
- Before applying, ensure surfaces are clean, dry and free from dust, grease and oil. First, remove the cap and aluminium foil, then press the applicator firmly against one of the surfaces to be bonded (object or wall) until you hear the ´click´. Second, apply the glue dots spacing them evenly on the area to be bonded. Third, press the item and the surface firmly together. The glue is adjustable for a few minutes. Replace cap immediately after use. For best results, only load items after 24 hours once the adhesive has fully cured.
- The Product Benefits at a Glance:
- Easy to use in just one click
- Ready to use for up to 20 doses
- For interior and exterior use
- Works on most common materials*
- Adjustable for 5-10 minutes after application
- Water-, UV- and temperature resistant (-30°C to +80°C)
- H21.5cm x W12cm x D5cm
- Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or packaging at hand.
- Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing.
- Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or packaging at hand. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
