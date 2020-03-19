Charlie Cook's Favourite Book Julia Donaldson
Offer
- Celebrate fifteen years of Charlie Cook's Favourite Book with this special anniversary edition, featuring the much-loved original story plus additional bonus content and a new foiled cover.
- Charlie Cook is reading a book about a pirate captain, who is reading a book about Goldilocks, who is reading about a knight, who is reading about a frog . . . From kings and queens to aliens and ghosts, there's something for everyone in Charlie's amazing book of adventure!
- Charlie Cook's Favourite Book 15th Anniversary Edition features the classic story by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, creators of The Gruffalo, as well extra-special additional content, including a letter from the author and never-before-seen artwork from the illustrator.
Information
