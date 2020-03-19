Noisy Farm Rod Campbell
- Rod Campbell, the creator of the preschool lift-the-flap classic Dear Zoo, has been a trusted name in early learning for over thirty years.
- Children will love lifting the flaps to discover their favourite farm animals and their babies in Noisy Farm. Meet Sam the farm dog, visit the animals and don't forget to join in by calling out their noises!
- With bright, bold artwork, a simple, engaging text and a whole host of favourite farm animals, Noisy Farm is a perfect first farm animal story book - and the chunky board book format and sturdy card flaps make it great for small hands.
