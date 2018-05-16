By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bright Starts Rattle & Teeth Wrist Pals

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bright Starts Rattle & Teeth Wrist Pals
£ 5.00
£5.00/each
  • It's time for a rattle! Baby's very first “watch” keeps playtime close at hand. These wearable wrist rattle toys from Bright Starts will delight your baby with every shake and hand-jiving dance move. The cheerful bracelet toys come with both elephant and monkey characters that your baby boy or baby girl will love. During uncomfortable teething time, the green BPA-free silicone leaf provides comfort and relief. Go ahead and shake, shake, shake up playtime with this wearable baby toy!
  • Shake up playtime with wearable wrist rattles
  • Wear the monkey or elephant on wrist or ankle
  • Baby will love the rattle and crinkle paper auditory stimulation
  • Leaf teethers provide sore gum relief
  • Wearable toy for a newborn

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here