LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Jet vs. Venom Mech Set 76150

- Features a fearsome, black 4-armed mech with opening cockpit and posable arms and legs, and Spider-Man Noir's jet plane with stud shooters
- Includes 3 minifigures: Spider-Man, the evil alien Venom, and new-for-January-2020 Spider-Man Noir for superheroes to prevail
- Kids can position mech's arms and legs for action or to strike a pose for display, its cockpit opens for the Venom minifigure to enter
- There's endless action when kids play with LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Spider-Jet vs. Venom Mech (76150) building set for girls and boys aged 7 and up. When the supersized fearsome black 4-armed mech's monstrous claws reach for Spider-Man, Spider-Man Noir launches a jet-plane attack on the super villain Venom. The mech has movable arms and legs to enable all-round mech mobility, kids can open the mech's cockpit to place the Venom minifigure pilot inside, and the Spider-Jet is armed with disc shooters and flick missiles.
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man building toys give kids an infinite universe of imaginative role-play adventures. With collectible vehicles, mechs, buildings, minifigures, weapons and gadgets, young superheroes can recreate favourite Marvel movie scenes and invent imaginative stories of their own. This Superhero Venom mech toy comes with an easy-to-follow guide to get kids building and playing without delay.
- The buildable mech toy is over 4” (12cm) tall, 4" (10cm) wide and 4"(10cm) deep with its arms forward.
- Contains 371 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W7cm x D35.4cm
