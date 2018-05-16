LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Trucker Robbery Set 76147

- Features Spider-Man's motorbike, and a bank truck with a rear that ‘explodes' off, and an engine that can be rebuilt on the hood
- Includes 3 minifigures: Spider-Man with his spider web with chain, the winged villain Vulture with a mace, and a LEGO Driver
- Young superheroes can swing into action with Spider-Man with a lever that triggers truck's rear to 'explode' off to reveal boxes of jewels
- With this LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Spider-Man Vulture's Trucker Robbery (76147) truck toy your little superhero can swing into action with Spider-Man to catch Vulture as the winged villain minifigure swoops down, blasts the bank truck open and steals the jewels! Cool, buildable action toy with vehicles and minifigures is perfectly suited for boys and girls aged 4 and up, with its learn-to-build Starter Brick to give preschoolers a good start.
- This Spider-Man playset includes 3 LEGO minifigures - Spider-Man, the Vulture and a Driver - an awesome motorbike and a bank truck. The truck's rear ‘explodes' off to reveal boxes of jewels, and kids can remove the engine and rebuild it on top of the hood for a sporty look. A simple guide builds kids' confidence by explaining the purpose of each building step. For extra fun, download the free LEGO Life interactive building app with zoom and rotate features.
- With an awesome range of vehicles, mechs, buildings, minifigures, weapons and gadgets, LEGO Marvel Spider-Man building toys let little superheroes recreate favourite movie scenes and role-play imaginative stories of their own.
- The bank truck toy measures over 5” (15cm) long and 3” (9cm) high, and the motorbike is 3" (8cm) long and 2" (4cm) high.
- Contains 93 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W6.1cm x D26.2cm
