LEGO Marvel Avengers Truck Take-down Playset 76143

- Features a motor-trike with a big front wheel, a drone and the impressive, weaponised and armoured Avengers truck with its hidden weapon!
- Includes 4 minifigures: Captain America with his shield, Hawkeye with his bow, and 2 AIM Agents, with a gun, flame thrower and jetpack
- It's an ambush! When the Marvel Avengers truck is trapped by 2 AIM Agents, kids must help Captain America and Hawkeye fight their way out
- Kids will love this cool LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Avengers Truck Take-down (76143) building set with 4 LEGO minifigures, 3 of them new-for-January-2020. The superhero action set includes awesome Avengers truck, motor-trike, armed drone and lots of stud-shooting weaponry.
- Captain America and Hawkeye's LEGO Avengers truck is ambushed by 2 bad guys on a motor-trike with a drone. Stud bullets fly as 2 bad guys swerve their trike in front of the Avengers' truck then launch an attack with a drone. Time to reveal the truck's secret! Kids will love opening the truck to reveal the secret weapon… a huge 6-shot crossbow!
- With awesome vehicles, mechs, buildings, minifigures, weapons and gadgets, LEGO Marvel Avengers sets are a great gift for kids from 7 + years who love the Marvel Avengers movies.
- The Avengers truck toy measures over 6” (17cm) long and 4” (11cm) high with its stud shooter deployed.
- Contains 477 Pieces.
- H26.2cm x W7.6cm x D28.2cm
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020