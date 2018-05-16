LEGO Marvel Avengers Speeder Bike Attack Set 76142
New
- Features Black Panther's super-cool, stud-shooting motorcycle, a mech jetpack, 2 canisters of deadly material and armoury of weapons
- Includes 3 minifigures: Black Panther, Thor and an AIM Agent, Plus his jetpack with stud shooters, saw blades, grapple-hook and a blaster
- The Panther-Cycle is made to seat a minifigure, it features wide tyres to keep is stable on track, and has 2 supporting props when displayed
- Kids 6 + year old and older who like high-speed superhero action will love this cool LEGO Marvel Avengers Speeder Bike Attack (76142) building toy, with Black Panther's amazing motorbike, 3 LEGO minifigures and awesome weaponry.
- A well-armed villain swoops in on a jetpack armed with stud shooters, saw blades, grapple-hook shooter and a blaster, to steal 2 deadly canisters full of mutagenic stuff. Black Panther races to the scene on his supercool, stud-shooting motorcycle. Thor appears, wielding his mighty hammer. Non-stop action guaranteed - on land and in the air!
- Superhero LEGO sets for Marvel Avengers fans
- LEGO Marvel Avengers building toys take kids on a superhero thrill ride! With awesome vehicles, mechs, buildings, minifigures, weapons and gadgets, kids can recreate exciting movie scenes and make up adventures of their own.
- The Black Panther's bike is over 5” (15cm) long, 2" (6cm) high, 3" (8cm) wide, and the jetpack is 3" (8cm) wide and 2" (5cm) long.
- Contains 226 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W6.1cm x D26.2cm
