LEGO City Nitro Wheels Racing Cars Set 60256

- Features pretend toy electric and petrol-driven racing cars with removable hood scoop and 2 mini orange traffic cones to mark a finish line
- The red-and-white car has a superfast, petrol-powered engine, and the yellow-and-blue car has a super-silent, super-powerful electric one
- Includes 2 racing driver minifigures with racing helmets, 2 traffic cones and foot-to-the-floor, pedal-to-the-metal action!
- Fantastic building set for for boys and girls 5 + year old who love action toys. Your little racing driver will enjoy endless high-speed action with this (60256) LEGO City Racing Cars building set. These pretend electric- and petrol-powered LEGO race cars with 2 minifigure drivers set the scene for the ultimate race challenge - gasoline vs. electric.
- Kids can enjoy a fun learning experience with this toy playset as it comes with a simple building guide that will help your budding LEGO builder become a master builder.
- LEGO City vehicle playsets give kids the chance to let their inner turbo loose with an awesome range of superfast, supercool building toys on wheels. These feature-rich building sets, with fun characters, inspire open-ended, independent play.
- The red LEGO race car toy measures over 1" (4cm) high, 5" (13cm) long and 1" (5cm) wide, while the yellow LEGO race car measures in at over 1" (4cm) high, 4" (12cm) long and 1" (5cm) wide.
- Contains 190 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W6.1cm x D26.2cm
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020