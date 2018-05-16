LEGO City Great Vehicles Race Boat Transporter 60254

- Kids will love the cool transporter toy truck with a trailer and a sporty aerodynamic, jet-powered speed racing boat that floats
- The aerodynamic jet-powered speed boat has an opening cockpit with room for the Xtreme racing driver - and it really floats on water!
- Includes 2 minifigures: truck and racing drivers. The truck cab features opening doors, removable roof and transport restraining bars
- This LEGO City Racing Boat Transporter (60254) set for boys and girls 5 + year old features a powerful transporter truck toy and an awesome, sporty aerodynamic jet-powered speed boat that really floats on water! And with the truck driver and Xtreme racing driver minifigures, the scene is set for high-speed racing competition and adventure.
- With these realistic building sets, kids get to explore all kinds of vehicles and will love building a toy boat that really floats on water.
- With this toy playset, you get a simple building guide and Instructions Plus! Part of the free LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets, this interactive building guide, with zoom and rotate viewing tools, really does make LEGO building child's play!
- The transporter truck toy, with onboard toy speed boat, measures over 3" (9cm) high, 14" (36cm) long and 2" (6cm) wide, while the speed boat itself measures over 2" (6cm) high, 9" (24cm) long and 2" (6cm) wide.
- Contains 238 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W9.1cm x D35.4cm
