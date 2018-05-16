LEGO City Great Vehicles Ice-Cream Truck Set 60253

- Features a colourful ice-cream van toy car with funny stickers, removable driver's cabin roof and wide-opening side doors for easy access
- Includes 2 minifigures and a dog figure, Plus an array of awesome accessories: a popsicle, cone, safety helmet, and a green banknote
- Kids can help drive the van, serve ice-cream cones and lollies from the serving hatch and help the skateboarder perform cool tricks
- Children can become everyday heroes with this fun LEGO City Ice-Cream Van (60253) toy car for boys and girls 5 + year old. Kids get to save the day by serving cool ice-cream cones and lollies to sweltering LEGO City citizens! And with room inside the van for the ice-cream lady to work and drive, Plus a skateboarding customer with a cute dog, there's plenty of scope for independent role-play fun.
- You'll find building instructions for the LEGO City Ice-Cream Van toy car in the box. Or you can hop online and download Instructions Plus, part of the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. This interactive building guide, with amazing zoom and rotate viewing tools, quickly turns budding LEGO builders into master builders.
- The Ice-cream van toy is over 4" (11cm) high, 5" (15cm) long and 2" (6cm) wide.
- Contains 200 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W6.1cm x D26.2cm
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020