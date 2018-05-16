LEGO City Great Vehicles Construction Bulldozer 60252

- This construction site playset features a toy bulldozer with a working bucket, a toy crane with a wrecking ball, and a cement mixer
- Includes 2 worker minifigures and accessories: road signs and cones, a pneumatic drill, hammer and shovel, cement bricks and a hook to lift
- Comes with special Starter Bricks and simple printed building guides that help kids grow their confidence and abilities step by step
- Youngsters and preschool kids who love to role-play everyday heroes will love this LEGO City Construction Bulldozer (60252) building set. There's a cool bulldozer toy with rubber tracks, working bucket and a trailer, a toy crane with a wrecking ball, a cement mixer and a warning sign - with a wide range of realistic, feature-rich vehicles and machines, kids' imaginations are free to soar!
- This cool toy for preschool kids 4+ includes a simple printed building guide and a special Starter Brick element to help youngsters experience the pride of constructing their own LEGO toys. And with the free LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets, kids get Instructions Plus - an interactive building guide with amazing zoom and rotate viewing tools that really make LEGO building child's play.
- The construction bulldozer toy measures over 3" (8cm) high, 4" (12cm) long and 2" (6cm) wide, while its trailer measures over 1" (4cm) long, 3" (9cm) high and 1" (4cm) wide.
- Contains 126 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W6.1cm x D26.2cm
