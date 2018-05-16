LEGO City Fire Helicopter Response Set 60248

- Features ripcord helicopter that really flies, fire ATV quad bike and a pipe with flames to put down by brave firefighters
- Kids will pull the ripcord to launch the new-for-January-2020 surveillance ripcord helicopter into the air and race to the rescue in the ATV quad
- Includes 3 minifigures: an ace firefighter pilot, accident-prone worker and City TV fire chief Freya McCloud
- An awesome firefighter building set for boys and girls 5 + year old who love action toys, this LEGO City Fire Helicopter Response (60248) toy features a ripcord helicopter toy that really flies, Plus a response ATV quad bike and a fire setting. Kids can enjoy role-play fun with 3 minifigures, including a worker with a cool welding mask, a firefighter helicopter pilot and LEGO City TV hero fire chief Freya McCloud.
- With easy-to-follow building instructions, even budding LEGO builders can dive straight into an immersive and independent build-and-play experience, role-playing fun characters and launching the new-for-January-2020 ripcord police LEGO helicopter toy into the air! Put the helicopter on top of the launcher / ripcord, insert the 'string' through, pull it - and that's how you make the ripcord helicopter fly.
- The ripcord helicopter toy measures over 2" (6cm) high, 7" (19cm) long and 4" (12cm) wide, while the ATV measures over 1" (4cm) high, 3" (8cm) long and 1" (4cm) wide.
- Contains 93 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W7.2cm x D26.2cm
