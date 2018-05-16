LEGO City Police Monster Truck Heist Toy 60245

- Features a criminals' monster truck toy with magnetic arm, a toy bank building with magnetic safe, a police surveillance van and a motorbike
- The surveillance van and bank building have detailed interiors, kids can pull the safe from the bank wall with the truck's magnetic arm
- This set includes 5 minifigures: the police hero Tom Bennett and crook Big Betty, another police officer and a crook, Plus a bank clerk
- Mini action heroes and fans of the awesome LEGO City TV series will love this LEGO City Police Monster Truck Heist (60245) action set for boys and girls 5 + year old, featuring police hero Tom Bennett and notorious criminal Big Betty. This kids' toy comes with lots of cool features, a wide selection of realistic vehicles, detailed buildings and fun characters. And with 5 minifigures, a bank-busting monster truck toy armed with a huge magnetic brick, a bank building with a magnetic safe and a police surveillance truck and motorcycle - the scene is set for action-packed fun.
- The easy-to-follow building guide ensures that even budding LEGO builders can enjoy an immersive build-and-play experience.
- The monster truck toy measures over 3" (8cm) high, 6" (17cm) long and 3" (9cm) wide, while the police surveillance van measures over 3" (8cm) high, 4" (12cm) long and 2" (6cm) wide.
- Contains 362 Pieces.
- H28.2cm x W6.1cm x D48cm
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020