LEGO City Police Helicopter Chase Set 60243
- This multi-vehicle set includes a cool ATV quad bike, a helicopter toy, motorbike and a getaway truck toy for fun car-chase police action
- The helicopter toy comes with a powerful magnet for lifting the criminals' getaway vehicle and has room for all 4 minifigures to fly!
- Includes 4 minifigures: a police officer, crook, Sam Grizzled and Snake Rattler, plus 3 diamonds to defend, handcuffs and a crowbar
- Kids with a passion for role-play will love this LEGO City Police Helicopter Chase (60243) playset, featuring a police helicopter with a working magnet chain. Young law enforcers can join LEGO City TV hero Sam Grizzled in his bid to protect the city from master criminal Snake Rattler. And with a toy getaway truck, motorcycle and police ATV in the mix, the scene is set for action-packed adventures! LEGO City police sets deliver an exciting build and play experience with models and characters that depict real city life in a fun and imaginative way.
- You'll find building instructions for this LEGO City building toy in the box. Or you can hop online and download Instructions Plus, part of the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets, with interactive building guide, and amazing zoom and rotate viewing tools.
- The helicopter toy measures over 4" (11cm) high, 11" (30cm) long and 10" (26cm) wide, while the getaway truck toy measures over 1" (5cm) high, 3" (10cm) long and 1" (5cm) wide.
- Contains 212 Pieces.
- H26.2cm x W7.6cm x D28.2cm
