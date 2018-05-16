LEGO Disney Frozen II Anna and Elsa's Storybook 43175

- Features a portable case as an opening book with 2 areas: the outside of Arendelle Castle, the castle itself and the inside of the castle
- Includes 3 Disney micro-doll LEGO figures: Anna, Kristoff and Elsa with an ice power element, plus a buildable Olaf LEGO figure for Disney
- It has a foldable castle tower and a bridge, a bedroom with a bed, grand piano, and secret sheet music waiting for fans to discover it
- Kids can play out life in Arendelle Castle with this unique LEGO | Disney Anna and Elsa's Storybook Adventures (43175) playset for boys and girls 5 + year old. This travel toy features a customisable, opening book with 2 areas, the outside of Arendelle Castle with a bridge, the castle itself with a folding roof and the inside of the castle, with grand piano and bedroom, plus 2 sticker sheets to decorate the book with. This creative Disney gift comes with 3 detailed micro-doll figures, Disney Princess Elsa, Anna and Kristoff, plus an Olaf LEGO figure for Disney.
- Kids will stretch their imaginative role-play skills with this portable travel toy. It can be experienced on its own or combined with other LEGO ǀ Disney sets for even more creative play options on the go. Plus, it makes a great Christmas gift or birthday present for a young Disney's Frozen 2 fan.
- Portable micro-world travel toy to take anywhere. With the open book measuring over 9” (23cm) wide, 4” (12cm) deep and 3” (8cm) high.
- Contains 133 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W6.1cm x D20.5cm
