Race Truck 42104
Offer
- An action-packed pull-back truck toy with huge exhaust and giant spoiler, plus opening doors and bonnet that rebuilds to a cool racing car
- Features huge track keeping tyres, impressive orange-black-grey colour scheme with blue-red stickers and elements that add fierce look to it
- Creating speed is easy with the truck's pull-back motor: draw it back then watch the truck toy speed towards the finish line with 2 flags
- Your little racing driver will enjoy building this LEGO Technic (42104) Race Truck model for kids 7 + year old. This model truck toy is sure to capture the imagination of young car fans. A huge exhaust and giant spoiler, plus opening doors and bonnet offer plenty of role-playing options for kids. With this 2-in-1 set, kids can rebuild the truck into a cool Racer, giving them even more opportunity to develop their new building skills.
- And that's just the start! Once built, pull back then watch the truck speed towards the finish line, recreating the thrills of a real race day.
- LEGO Technic is ideal for building fans who want a challenging build with models packed with realistic features. Each set comes with printed instructions, but this set also has digital Instructions Plus. Available in the free LEGO Life app, with zoom and rotate viewing, giving builders a sense of achievement.
- The toy truck measures over 6” (17cm) long, 3” (8cm) high and 3” (9cm) wide
- Contains 227 Pieces.
- H14.1cm x W7.2cm x D26.2cm
Information
Lower age limit
7 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020