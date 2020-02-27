Dragster 42103
- 2-in-1 Dragster car that rebuilds into a cool Hot Rod, with bold colours and flames shooting from the exhaust, just like a real dragster!
- This racing car toy features easy to switch-between-tricks 2-position wheelie bar, to attempt heart-pumping wheelies or the speed record
- Stabilising back wheels keep it on track, and powered through the pull-back motor for young racers recreates the thrill and speed of race day
- Give your little racing driver a cool challenge with this LEGO Technic (42103) Dragster racing car toy that rebuilds into Hot Rod 2in1 set with Pull-Back Motor! This cool engineering drag racer toy features bold colours and flames shooting from the exhaust, just like a real dragster! Kids will love learning how to assemble their very own Dragster model set. Once built, the fun goes on. Set up the mini traffic lights then pull back the toy car and release to send it zooming along.
- And with this 2-in-1 set, kids can develop problem-solving skills, rebuilding the drag racing toy into an ace pull-back Hot Rod. Printed instructions understandable for girls and boys 8 + year old are included. Or to discover a fun new way to build the model drag car, see the digital Instructions Plus, from the free LEGO Life app. With zoom and rotate tools, this cool app helps kids build independently.
- The Dragster racing car toy measures over 12” (32cm) long, 4” (12cm) high and 3” (10cm) wide.
- Contains 225 Pieces.
- H14.1cm x W7.2cm x D26.2cm
