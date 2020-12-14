Lego Heartlake City Hair Salon 41391

Get build to grow with
Review from shop.LEGO.com
My daughter just loved putting this together and it was very simple so she could do it by herself helping her feel more confident to take on bigger sets.
My daughter really liked this set! Easy to build,
Review from shop.LEGO.com
My daughter really liked this set! Easy to build, cute characters and very fun to play with.
Cute addition to my city
Review from shop.LEGO.com
This set is small but jam packed with accessories. I love the hair pieces and bows. Nina (the hairstylist) has cool clothes and hair. I love that you can read the newspaper and eat cherries. Only negative point: when you want the dolls to get their hair wet you can’t get them to lie down with their hair in the clamshell. I checked to make sure that they were in the right place and sadly they were. But overall great addition to my city.
Repeat of Old Set
Review from shop.LEGO.com
This set is so similar to the old hair salon, set 41093, that we couldn't include it in our town. Ended up giving it away as the older set had better detail. I was really disappointed to see so many repeats this season. The Friends builds have also gotten much easier in general. The girl's houses used to have full walls and detailed rooms, now they are barely half walls. Really hoping to see some new business builds with a higher degree of difficulty in the next release!
Easy but fun
Review from shop.LEGO.com
This was such a fun lego set to build and add to my city! This is a great starter lego set that kids of all ages even older ones can enjoy