By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lego Heartlake City Hair Salon 41391

4.2(5)Write a review
image 1 of Lego Heartlake City Hair Salon 41391
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Offer

  • Includes 2 mini-dolls, Emma and the stylist Nina, with detachable heads, the movable upper body part to sit in the chair, and different wigs
  • The toy hairdresser's feature 2 chairs, one with a hairdryer, a hair-washing sink, cash desk and a separate stand for hairdressers' pieces
  • Includes accessories stand, scissors, brush, tiara, bow, hand hairdryer, shampoo bottle and hairspray, plus coffee and cookies to serve
  • With LEGO Friends Heartlake City Hair Salon (41391) kids can role-play the client or the stylist - there are loads of crazy cuts waiting to be made. This toy hair salon playset for girls and boys 6 + year old is brimming with scenarios for imaginative play, with a whole host of cute hairdressing toy salon accessories, such as toy hairdryers and toy wigs.
  • Wonderfully detailed stations allow kids to see the mini-doll figures progress through the pretend hair salon. Cute features include a shell-shaped sink, a hair-cutting chair, a styling station and a till. Purple curls anyone?
  • All LEGO sets come with super-simple printed instructions. Download the LEGO Life app and go to Instructions Plus to access zoom, rotate and ‘ghost' modes. It's building for the digital age!
  • The Heartlake City toy Hair Salon measures just over 4” (11cm) high and 6” (17cm) long.
  • Contains 235 Pieces.
  • H19.1cm x W6.1cm x D26.2cm

Information

Lower age limit

6 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Get build to grow with

5 stars

Review from shop.LEGO.com

My daughter just loved putting this together and it was very simple so she could do it by herself helping her feel more confident to take on bigger sets.

My daughter really liked this set! Easy to build,

4 stars

Review from shop.LEGO.com

My daughter really liked this set! Easy to build, cute characters and very fun to play with.

Cute addition to my city

5 stars

Review from shop.LEGO.com

This set is small but jam packed with accessories. I love the hair pieces and bows. Nina (the hairstylist) has cool clothes and hair. I love that you can read the newspaper and eat cherries. Only negative point: when you want the dolls to get their hair wet you can’t get them to lie down with their hair in the clamshell. I checked to make sure that they were in the right place and sadly they were. But overall great addition to my city.

Repeat of Old Set

2 stars

Review from shop.LEGO.com

This set is so similar to the old hair salon, set 41093, that we couldn't include it in our town. Ended up giving it away as the older set had better detail. I was really disappointed to see so many repeats this season. The Friends builds have also gotten much easier in general. The girl's houses used to have full walls and detailed rooms, now they are barely half walls. Really hoping to see some new business builds with a higher degree of difficulty in the next release!

Easy but fun

5 stars

Review from shop.LEGO.com

This was such a fun lego set to build and add to my city! This is a great starter lego set that kids of all ages even older ones can enjoy

Usually bought next

Lego Nature Glamping 41392

£ 22.50
£22.50/each

Offer

Lego Olivias Flower Garden 41425

£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Offer

Lego Baking Competition 41393

£ 28.00
£28.00/each

Offer

LEGO City Great Vehicles Ice-Cream Truck Set 60253

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here