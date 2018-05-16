LEGO Minecraft The Taiga Adventure Set 21162

- Features freezing cold Taiga snow-capped mountains to climb, campfire to warm up, red berries to feed on and TNT to blast out rare ore with
- Includes 4 favourite Minecraft characters: Steve, Skeleton, Wolf and the new-for-January-2020 Fox figure, both with posable tails
- Accessories include a golden sword, bow, TNT bricks and berry bushes. Look out - there's a Wolf on the hunt! The Skeleton may enjoy the ride
- With Minecraft features and figures for players to build, modify and enjoy, this fun-packed LEGO Minecraft The Taiga Adventure building set (21162) encourages kids to step away from the computer and bring Minecraft action into the real world!
- Unleash kids' creativity with 4 Minecraft's figures: Steve, Skeleton, Wolf and the new-for-January-2020 Fox figure. There are snow-capped mountains to climb, red berries to eat and a roaring campfire to keep warm while kids blast for precious ore in the freezing Taiga region. But action and adventures soon interfere with the plans!
- LEGO Minecraft sets put open-ended independent play in kids' hands. And with authentic Minecraft biomes and popular action figures, they'll never want to put the toy down!
- The taiga adventure toy measures over 3” (9cm) long, 3” (9cm) wide and 1” (3cm) high.
- Contains 74 Pieces.
- H12.2cm x W4.6cm x D14.1cm
