LEGO Minecraft The Panda Nursery Building Set 21158

- The nursery features a hut for the pandas with a rooftop bed for a tired baby, and a small pond with waterfall, trees and flowers
- Includes 2 buildable pandas, Alex and Ocelot. New-for-January-2020, Mom and baby panda characters sit, stand and move their heads
- Accessories include a fish, cake, lamp and a diamond pickaxe accessory for Alex if there's any Minecraft gold to be mined
- The LEGO Minecraft Panda Nursery building set (21158) brings panda's computer game adventures to life, giving kids an authentic, hands-on Minecraft play experience in the real world.
- Children aged 7 and up can continue their online Minecraft adventures in a physical environment with the posable, adorable, new-for-January-2020 pandas! They can look after and entertain the baby panda, prepare the nursery building and rooftop bed where the playful cub sleeps, and provide food for everyone. There's lots of bamboo for the pandas to nibble on and Alex is here with a delicious-looking toy cake!
- The panda nursery toy measures over 7” (19cm) long, 3” (9cm) high and 3” (8cm) wide.
- Contains 204 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W6.1cm x D26.2cm
