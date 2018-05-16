LEGO Duplo Town Pizza Stand Set 10927
New
- Features a colourful pizza stand with a wood-style countertop, and includes a menu, table, chair, a pizza serving shovel - and pizza!
- Includes 2 Dulpo figures: a pizza man and a cute dog figure. Does the doggy deserve a slice? He looks on so hopefully!
- With easy-to-handle bricks and friendly, familiar characters, LEGO Dulpo Town toys develop kids' creative-thinking and fine motor skills
- The LEGO Dulpo Town Pizza Stand (10927) building set is an ideal first building playset, providing toddlers with lots to learn and enjoy.
- Every kid can recognise a pizza - and this contemporary pizza stand toy serves up a delicious mix of fun play and developmental benefits for toddlers, encouraging fine motor skills and social & emotional development.
- Your little pizza maker can help the cook hold up the pizza to attract customers; serve pizza to the table; sit the cook on the chair to eat his favourite snack (pizza!) while the cute dog looks on enviously. With cool colours and a great level of detail, including a wood-style countertop, the LEGO Dulpo Pizza Stand can be rearranged and redesigned for endless role-play fun.
- The pizza stand toy measures over 4” (11cm) high, 3” (9cm) wide and 2” (7cm) deep.
- Contains 18 Pieces.
- H19.1cm x W7.3cm x D20.5cm
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020