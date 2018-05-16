Tommee Tippee Super Spinners

- Spin, splash, scoop and pour - fun spinning bath time toys will spin as your little one pours water over their bathtime buddies
- Helps development - help your baby learn key hand and eye co-ordination, fine motor skills and cause and effect thinking through water play
- Bathtime means splashtime. Bath toys can make bathtime fun for everyone and give your children a chance to learn valuable skills through water play. Set splashtime in a whirl. Simply attach to the bath or wall tiles and watch the water wheels spin as your little one has fun scooping and pouring the water over their favourite splashtime pals. Enjoy splashtime fun with your little water baby with our range of bathtime toys. From bubble blowers to squirtee bath floats we've got all your bathtime adventures covered. All our bath toys stimulate development through play by helping your baby learn key hand and eye co-ordination, fine motor skills and cause and effect thinking. Plus, our splashtime products feature characters from our grofriends collection.
- Easy to use - suction cups attach toys to your bath tub or wall tiles
