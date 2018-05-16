Tommee Tippee Bubble Blowers

- Bathtime bubbles - stimulate your child's senses at bathtime as they enjoy the feel of bubbles on their skin
- Helps development - help your baby learn key hand and eye co-ordination, fine motor skills and cause and effect thinking through water play
- Easy clean - bubble blowers are dishwasher safe and open in 2 pieces for cleaning
- Bathtime means splashtime. Bath toys can make bathtime fun for everyone and give your children a chance to learn valuable skills through water play. Fill bathtime with giggles and frothy fun with penny and percy the penguin from our grofriends collection. Blowing through the hole in their head creates mountains of bubbles whilst helping your child develop key learning skills. Enjoy splashtime fun with your little water baby with our range of bath toys. From squirtee bath floats to waterfall chutes we've got all your bathtime adventures covered. All our bath toys stimulate development through play by helping your baby learn key hand and eye co-ordination, fine motor skills and cause and effect thinking. Plus, our splashtime products feature characters from our grofriends collection.
