Their Little Secret Mark Billingham
- The sixteenth book in the Tom Thorne series, from bestselling author Mark Billingham.
- 'Hugely intelligent and authentic' BELINDA BAUER, AUTHOR OF SNAP
- She says she's an ordinary mother.
- He knows a liar when he sees one.
- Sarah thinks of herself as a normal single mum. It's what she wants others to think of her. But the truth is, she needs something new, something thrilling.
- Meanwhile, DI Tom Thorne is investigating a woman's suicide, convinced she was driven to do it by a man who preys on vulnerable women.
- A man who is about to change Sarah's life.
- From number one, five-million-copy bestseller Mark Billingham comes a breathless new thriller starring Thorne and Tanner that readers will devour.
- PRAISE FOR MARK BILLINGHAM
- 'One of the great series of British crime fiction' THE TIMES
- 'An unconventional literary superstar' MAIL ON SUNDAY
- 'Billingham is a world-class writer' KARIN SLAUGHTER
- 'A new Mark Billingham is always a treat' SUSIE STEINER
- 'Finely paced and polished procedural, with twists and turns galore' CARA HUNTER
- 'Perfectly executed and with a thoroughly unnerving twist' GUARDIAN
- 'Thorne is a terrific invention' IRISH INDEPENDENT
- 'Mark Billingham gets better and better' MICHAEL CONNELLY
